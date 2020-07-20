All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

4731 Ridge Point Dr

4731 Ridge Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4731 Ridge Point Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Beacon Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Includes trash pickup. Im looking for a 17 month lease first year then year to year thereafter. Newer SS appliances, lg screened patio, close to expressway, walk to shopping and located in the desirable Beacon Meadows in Carrollton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 Ridge Point Dr have any available units?
4731 Ridge Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
Is 4731 Ridge Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4731 Ridge Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 Ridge Point Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4731 Ridge Point Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 4731 Ridge Point Dr offer parking?
No, 4731 Ridge Point Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4731 Ridge Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4731 Ridge Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 Ridge Point Dr have a pool?
No, 4731 Ridge Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4731 Ridge Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 4731 Ridge Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 Ridge Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4731 Ridge Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4731 Ridge Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4731 Ridge Point Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
