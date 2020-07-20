All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE

4411 Ridgeline Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Ridgeline Circle, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Cedarwood Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carrollwood Area, 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 car garage. Located in Cedarwood Village, excellent location. Room sizes are approximate. First/last/sec. required. Fenced yard, new roof and new a/c.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE have any available units?
4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE have?
Some of 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4411 RIDGELINE CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
