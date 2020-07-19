All apartments in Carrollwood
4118 McTavish Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4118 McTavish Pl

4118 Mc Tavish Place · (813) 474-7410
Location

4118 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit W Linebaugh home for rent by owner · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. This is a great location and a great area. This property is pet friendly and has a washer and dryer hook up. This townhome also has a walk in shower and large closets.

call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions

(RLNE4939424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 McTavish Pl have any available units?
4118 McTavish Pl has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4118 McTavish Pl have?
Some of 4118 McTavish Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 McTavish Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4118 McTavish Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 McTavish Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 McTavish Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4118 McTavish Pl offer parking?
No, 4118 McTavish Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4118 McTavish Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 McTavish Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 McTavish Pl have a pool?
No, 4118 McTavish Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4118 McTavish Pl have accessible units?
No, 4118 McTavish Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 McTavish Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 McTavish Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 McTavish Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4118 McTavish Pl has units with air conditioning.
