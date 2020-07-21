All apartments in Carrollwood
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
4116 tartan place
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

4116 tartan place

4116 Tartan Place · No Longer Available
Location

4116 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carollwood townhomes - Property Id: 150066

call me at 813 999 0381 if you have any questions

A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. This is a great location and a great area. This property is pet friendly and has a washer and dryer hook up. This townhome also has a walk in shower and large closets.

4116 tartan place, tampa, FL 33624
Property Id 150066

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 tartan place have any available units?
4116 tartan place doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4116 tartan place have?
Some of 4116 tartan place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 tartan place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 tartan place is pet friendly.
Does 4116 tartan place offer parking?
No, 4116 tartan place does not offer parking.
Does 4116 tartan place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 tartan place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 tartan place have a pool?
No, 4116 tartan place does not have a pool.
Does 4116 tartan place have accessible units?
No, 4116 tartan place does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 tartan place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 tartan place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 tartan place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 tartan place does not have units with air conditioning.
