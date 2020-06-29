All apartments in Carrollwood
4104 TARTAN PLACE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:48 PM

4104 TARTAN PLACE

4104 Tartan Place · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. This is a great location and a great area. This property is pet friendly and has a washer and dryer hook up. This townhome also has a walk in shower and large closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 TARTAN PLACE have any available units?
4104 TARTAN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4104 TARTAN PLACE have?
Some of 4104 TARTAN PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 TARTAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4104 TARTAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 TARTAN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 TARTAN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 4104 TARTAN PLACE offer parking?
No, 4104 TARTAN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4104 TARTAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 TARTAN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 TARTAN PLACE have a pool?
No, 4104 TARTAN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4104 TARTAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4104 TARTAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 TARTAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 TARTAN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 TARTAN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 TARTAN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
