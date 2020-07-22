All apartments in Carrollwood
12305 Cloverstone Dr.

12305 Cloverstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12305 Cloverstone Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Country Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Country Run Home - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath with high ceilings. Pond view, ready for rent.

(RLNE2502759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12305 Cloverstone Dr. have any available units?
12305 Cloverstone Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
Is 12305 Cloverstone Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12305 Cloverstone Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12305 Cloverstone Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12305 Cloverstone Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 12305 Cloverstone Dr. offer parking?
No, 12305 Cloverstone Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12305 Cloverstone Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12305 Cloverstone Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12305 Cloverstone Dr. have a pool?
No, 12305 Cloverstone Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12305 Cloverstone Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12305 Cloverstone Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12305 Cloverstone Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12305 Cloverstone Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12305 Cloverstone Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12305 Cloverstone Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
