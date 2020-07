11213 Cedar Hollow Place

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT CARROLLWOOD TOWNHOME W/ COMM CENTER & COMM POOL! - GREAT CARROLLWOOD TOWNHOME W/ COMM CENTER & COMM POOL! SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH 2 STORY TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE TAMPA AREA. Spacious with 1511 SQFT. WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED! Open Floor Plan with Breakfast bar, overlooking Kitchen that includes all appliances (Refrigerator, Range & Dishwasher). UPGRADES GALORE! A MUST SEE



IMPORTANT! TENANT MUST APPLY TO AND BE APPROVED BY THE HOA. HOA REQUIRES 15 DAYS TO PROCESS APPROVAL BEFORE TENANTS CAN MOVE IN. AVAILABLE DATE IS SUBJECT TO HOA APPROVAL!! . Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. PETS UNDER 35 LBS ALLOWED ONLY PER HOA(Subject to HOA APPROVAL)- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.



