BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE HOUSE WITH FENCED YARD AND SCREENED IN LANAI. UTILITY SHED IN BACKYARD. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED LESS THAN 3 YEARS AGO WITH BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL GRANITE AND ESPRESSO FINISH CABINETRY. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-CATHEDRAL CEILINGS-FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR AND MORE! BEAUTIFUL PLANTATION COMMUNITY HAS 2 COMMUNITY POOLS AND MORE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11009 SUMMER DRIVE have any available units?
11009 SUMMER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 11009 SUMMER DRIVE have?
Some of 11009 SUMMER DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11009 SUMMER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11009 SUMMER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.