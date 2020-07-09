11009 SUMMER DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE HOUSE WITH FENCED YARD AND SCREENED IN LANAI. UTILITY SHED IN BACKYARD. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED LESS THAN 3 YEARS AGO WITH BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL GRANITE AND ESPRESSO FINISH CABINETRY. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-CATHEDRAL CEILINGS-FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR AND MORE! BEAUTIFUL PLANTATION COMMUNITY HAS 2 COMMUNITY POOLS AND MORE!!!