Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

11009 SUMMER DRIVE

11009 Summer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11009 Summer Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Plantation

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE HOUSE WITH FENCED YARD AND SCREENED IN LANAI. UTILITY SHED IN BACKYARD. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED LESS THAN 3 YEARS AGO WITH BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL GRANITE AND ESPRESSO FINISH CABINETRY. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-CATHEDRAL CEILINGS-FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR AND MORE! BEAUTIFUL PLANTATION COMMUNITY HAS 2 COMMUNITY POOLS AND MORE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11009 SUMMER DRIVE have any available units?
11009 SUMMER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 11009 SUMMER DRIVE have?
Some of 11009 SUMMER DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11009 SUMMER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11009 SUMMER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11009 SUMMER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11009 SUMMER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 11009 SUMMER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11009 SUMMER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11009 SUMMER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11009 SUMMER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11009 SUMMER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11009 SUMMER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11009 SUMMER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11009 SUMMER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11009 SUMMER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11009 SUMMER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11009 SUMMER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11009 SUMMER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

