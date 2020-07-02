Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 14
10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE
10384 Carrollwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
10384 Carrollwood Lane, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice community. Second story unit overlooking pool and ponds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 21 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE have any available units?
10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollwood, FL
.
What amenities does 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE have?
Some of 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollwood
.
Does 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE has a pool.
Does 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10384 CARROLLWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
