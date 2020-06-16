All apartments in Carrollwood
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708

10028 Strafford Oak Court · (813) 443-0995 ext. 17
Location

10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa. $1000/mp Available July 15th - AVAILABLE July 15th! This is one delightful condo with a view of the water from your screened patio! 1 bedroom, 1 bath, light and bright ground floor unit that offers an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, all kitchen appliances and updated bathroom. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area so you can enjoy entertaining family and friends easily.
The popular gated Community offers a Community Pool , Fitness Center, Clubhouse and Playground. Convenient to major roads, shopping, dining and entertainment!

Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
1st floor unit in building 7
All Appliances
European Cabinets
Breakfast bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside utility with washer and dryer
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Screened Porch
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

HOA has application process, criminal background check required and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

1 Small pet (30 lbs or under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2444238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

