927 SE 14th St.

2br/2ba Cape Coral Duplex - Available Now! - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex offers ceramic tile throughout. Approximately 1,177 sqft makes this a very roomy unit. The kitchen is updated with new appliances and lots of counter space. Also included is an inside utility space, an oversized one car garage with opener, new AC unit, new water heater and a screened lanai with a fenced yard. This unit is located just off Country Club Blvd near the City Hall complex and just north of Veteran's Pkwy.



Sorry but NO PETS are permitted. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Vinnie from Innovative Realty at (239) 340-4116.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



