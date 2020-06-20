All apartments in Cape Coral
927 SE 14th St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

927 SE 14th St.

927 927/929 SE 14th St · (407) 772-5555 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

927 927/929 SE 14th St, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 927 SE 14th St. · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2br/2ba Cape Coral Duplex - Available Now! - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex offers ceramic tile throughout. Approximately 1,177 sqft makes this a very roomy unit. The kitchen is updated with new appliances and lots of counter space. Also included is an inside utility space, an oversized one car garage with opener, new AC unit, new water heater and a screened lanai with a fenced yard. This unit is located just off Country Club Blvd near the City Hall complex and just north of Veteran's Pkwy.

Sorry but NO PETS are permitted. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Vinnie from Innovative Realty at (239) 340-4116.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 SE 14th St. have any available units?
927 SE 14th St. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 927 SE 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
927 SE 14th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 SE 14th St. pet-friendly?
No, 927 SE 14th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 927 SE 14th St. offer parking?
Yes, 927 SE 14th St. does offer parking.
Does 927 SE 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 SE 14th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 SE 14th St. have a pool?
No, 927 SE 14th St. does not have a pool.
Does 927 SE 14th St. have accessible units?
No, 927 SE 14th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 927 SE 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 SE 14th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 SE 14th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 927 SE 14th St. has units with air conditioning.
