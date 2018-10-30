All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 616 SE 13th CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
616 SE 13th CT
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:36 PM

616 SE 13th CT

616 SE 13th Ct · (239) 209-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

616 SE 13th Ct, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Available June 1, 2020 -This great duplex feels just like a single family home. Freshly painted, new air conditioner for lower bills, all tile floors to help you keep clean. Relax or entertain in your bright and spacious great room, with a screened lanai to the backyard. Each of the three bedrooms has a walk-in closet & 2 of them have 2 closets! This property has lots of storage! Kitchen features breakfast bar and a new ceramic top range. Park in your double garage with garage door opener. Workout across the street at the Cape Coral Hospital Wellness Center or walk across the street to work at the Cape Coral Hospital. You're sure to enjoy living in the conveniently located property in Cape Coral. Rent includes lawn care. Responsible owner is looking for responsible tenant to treat this property well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 SE 13th CT have any available units?
616 SE 13th CT has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 SE 13th CT have?
Some of 616 SE 13th CT's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 SE 13th CT currently offering any rent specials?
616 SE 13th CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 SE 13th CT pet-friendly?
No, 616 SE 13th CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 616 SE 13th CT offer parking?
Yes, 616 SE 13th CT does offer parking.
Does 616 SE 13th CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 SE 13th CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 SE 13th CT have a pool?
No, 616 SE 13th CT does not have a pool.
Does 616 SE 13th CT have accessible units?
No, 616 SE 13th CT does not have accessible units.
Does 616 SE 13th CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 SE 13th CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 616 SE 13th CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity