616 SE 13th CT

Available June 1, 2020 -This great duplex feels just like a single family home. Freshly painted, new air conditioner for lower bills, all tile floors to help you keep clean. Relax or entertain in your bright and spacious great room, with a screened lanai to the backyard. Each of the three bedrooms has a walk-in closet & 2 of them have 2 closets! This property has lots of storage! Kitchen features breakfast bar and a new ceramic top range. Park in your double garage with garage door opener. Workout across the street at the Cape Coral Hospital Wellness Center or walk across the street to work at the Cape Coral Hospital. You're sure to enjoy living in the conveniently located property in Cape Coral. Rent includes lawn care. Responsible owner is looking for responsible tenant to treat this property well!