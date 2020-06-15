6061 Silver King BLVD

Amenities

AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in the awesome views...one faces the Riverfront and Marina, one faces the intersecting canals and waterways of Cape Coral and still a third overlooks the community fresh water lakes...the views will take your breath away!! Back inside, you'll enjoy over 3000 square feet of luxurious living which includes 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus a study! Also included is a private 2 car garage. Amenities include a lagoon style pool, clubhouse, tennis, a marina, beach shuttle and much more. The Westin Resort is just a short walk away where you can enjoy food or drinks at the Nauti Mermaid or enjoy fine dining at Marker 92...Come and see this beauty today!!! Not available Jan-March 2020.