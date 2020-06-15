All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:23 PM

6061 Silver King BLVD

6061 Silver King Boulevard · (239) 810-4754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6061 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in the awesome views...one faces the Riverfront and Marina, one faces the intersecting canals and waterways of Cape Coral and still a third overlooks the community fresh water lakes...the views will take your breath away!! Back inside, you'll enjoy over 3000 square feet of luxurious living which includes 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus a study! Also included is a private 2 car garage. Amenities include a lagoon style pool, clubhouse, tennis, a marina, beach shuttle and much more. The Westin Resort is just a short walk away where you can enjoy food or drinks at the Nauti Mermaid or enjoy fine dining at Marker 92...Come and see this beauty today!!! Not available Jan-March 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6061 Silver King BLVD have any available units?
6061 Silver King BLVD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 6061 Silver King BLVD have?
Some of 6061 Silver King BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6061 Silver King BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6061 Silver King BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6061 Silver King BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6061 Silver King BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 6061 Silver King BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 6061 Silver King BLVD does offer parking.
Does 6061 Silver King BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6061 Silver King BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6061 Silver King BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6061 Silver King BLVD has a pool.
Does 6061 Silver King BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6061 Silver King BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6061 Silver King BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6061 Silver King BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
