Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

5318 SW 11th AVE

5318 Southwest 11th Avenue · (239) 565-1556
Location

5318 Southwest 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
Sandpiper Villa. A Direct Gulf Access home in Southwest Cape Coral. Completely remodeled and appointed with contemporary furnishings. Kitchen is setup for entertaining, there is inside and outside dining areas. An extra-large lanai and pool area invites you to enjoy the most beautiful Southwest Florida’s sunsets. Heated pool, dock and boat lift. Close to Rotary Park with it’s Dog Park, Butterfly Garden, Nature Center and Native Trails. A pair of Panama Jack beach cruisers allow you to pedal your way to close by Tarpon Point Resort and Marina with it’s boutique shopping and exquisite waterfront dining. Book your vacation get-away NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 SW 11th AVE have any available units?
5318 SW 11th AVE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5318 SW 11th AVE have?
Some of 5318 SW 11th AVE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 SW 11th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5318 SW 11th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 SW 11th AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5318 SW 11th AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5318 SW 11th AVE offer parking?
No, 5318 SW 11th AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5318 SW 11th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5318 SW 11th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 SW 11th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 5318 SW 11th AVE has a pool.
Does 5318 SW 11th AVE have accessible units?
No, 5318 SW 11th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 SW 11th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5318 SW 11th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
