5318 SW 11th AVE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

Sandpiper Villa. A Direct Gulf Access home in Southwest Cape Coral. Completely remodeled and appointed with contemporary furnishings. Kitchen is setup for entertaining, there is inside and outside dining areas. An extra-large lanai and pool area invites you to enjoy the most beautiful Southwest Florida’s sunsets. Heated pool, dock and boat lift. Close to Rotary Park with it’s Dog Park, Butterfly Garden, Nature Center and Native Trails. A pair of Panama Jack beach cruisers allow you to pedal your way to close by Tarpon Point Resort and Marina with it’s boutique shopping and exquisite waterfront dining. Book your vacation get-away NOW!