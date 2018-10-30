4901 Victoria DR

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated pool extra storage furnished

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage furnished hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

CAPE CORAL WATERFRONT Complex: Enjoy the soothing sounds and enticing feel of living on the water. ENJOY the best of what waterfront living has to offer: fishing, boating, walk to shopping, 110 restaurants nearby, lounging by the pool while sun tanning, strolling along the water besides water front entertainment or jot over the Yacht Club for lunch besides numerous golf courses. This MARVELOUS unit is all that plus more as a ready to move in fully furnished TURNKEY home. Private mini-fridge in bedroom available. Features include newly updated wood flooring with carpet in bedrooms, new appliances, kitchen cabinets (dishes, cookware, etc) and bar seating island. A private screened lanai entrance in front besides entrance thru main building. A lovely huge newly renovated pool with Boat Docking space available without fee at this waterfront location providing fast direct access to the Gulf for your pleasure of boating and fishing. A community laundry room is available for your use plus additional storage. Our job is to SPOIL you, let us know what you need. Complex is on the corner of Miramar and Victoria being 2 streets to the south of Cape Coral Parkway just east of Coronado Parkway.