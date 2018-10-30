All apartments in Cape Coral
4901 Victoria DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4901 Victoria DR

4901 Victoria Drive · (239) 771-0773
Location

4901 Victoria Drive, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
CAPE CORAL WATERFRONT Complex: Enjoy the soothing sounds and enticing feel of living on the water. ENJOY the best of what waterfront living has to offer: fishing, boating, walk to shopping, 110 restaurants nearby, lounging by the pool while sun tanning, strolling along the water besides water front entertainment or jot over the Yacht Club for lunch besides numerous golf courses. This MARVELOUS unit is all that plus more as a ready to move in fully furnished TURNKEY home. Private mini-fridge in bedroom available. Features include newly updated wood flooring with carpet in bedrooms, new appliances, kitchen cabinets (dishes, cookware, etc) and bar seating island. A private screened lanai entrance in front besides entrance thru main building. A lovely huge newly renovated pool with Boat Docking space available without fee at this waterfront location providing fast direct access to the Gulf for your pleasure of boating and fishing. A community laundry room is available for your use plus additional storage. Our job is to SPOIL you, let us know what you need. Complex is on the corner of Miramar and Victoria being 2 streets to the south of Cape Coral Parkway just east of Coronado Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Victoria DR have any available units?
4901 Victoria DR has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 Victoria DR have?
Some of 4901 Victoria DR's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Victoria DR currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Victoria DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Victoria DR pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Victoria DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4901 Victoria DR offer parking?
No, 4901 Victoria DR does not offer parking.
Does 4901 Victoria DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Victoria DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Victoria DR have a pool?
Yes, 4901 Victoria DR has a pool.
Does 4901 Victoria DR have accessible units?
No, 4901 Victoria DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Victoria DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Victoria DR does not have units with dishwashers.
