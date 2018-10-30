4817 SW 8th PL

Amenities

DIRECT SAILBOAT ACCESS 2/2 CONDO in desirable SW Cape Coral! Cape Regatta Condominiums have a nautical theme and rarely come available. Large community pool over-looking intersecting canals, BBQ area, and lounge chairs for you to relax. Condo has a large great room concept with a wet bar, bedrooms have brand new carpet, and both bathrooms have been remodeled. The large kitchen has lot of cabinet space and is open to the living room, so you can enjoy guests while preparing dinner. A/C unit & hot water tank are almost new. There is additional storage right next to your assigned covered carport space.The boat ride out to open water is beautiful as you pass by million dollar homes. The location is excellent. Just minutes to both Cape Harbour & Tarpon Point Marina, and easy access to the bridges. Not to mention plenty of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, and more. Sorry no pets for renters.