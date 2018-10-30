All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:22 PM

4817 SW 8th PL

4817 Southwest 8th Place · (239) 340-3348
Location

4817 Southwest 8th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
DIRECT SAILBOAT ACCESS 2/2 CONDO in desirable SW Cape Coral! Cape Regatta Condominiums have a nautical theme and rarely come available. Large community pool over-looking intersecting canals, BBQ area, and lounge chairs for you to relax. Condo has a large great room concept with a wet bar, bedrooms have brand new carpet, and both bathrooms have been remodeled. The large kitchen has lot of cabinet space and is open to the living room, so you can enjoy guests while preparing dinner. A/C unit & hot water tank are almost new. There is additional storage right next to your assigned covered carport space.The boat ride out to open water is beautiful as you pass by million dollar homes. The location is excellent. Just minutes to both Cape Harbour & Tarpon Point Marina, and easy access to the bridges. Not to mention plenty of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, and more. Sorry no pets for renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 SW 8th PL have any available units?
4817 SW 8th PL has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 SW 8th PL have?
Some of 4817 SW 8th PL's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 SW 8th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4817 SW 8th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 SW 8th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4817 SW 8th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4817 SW 8th PL offer parking?
Yes, 4817 SW 8th PL does offer parking.
Does 4817 SW 8th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 SW 8th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 SW 8th PL have a pool?
Yes, 4817 SW 8th PL has a pool.
Does 4817 SW 8th PL have accessible units?
No, 4817 SW 8th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 SW 8th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4817 SW 8th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
