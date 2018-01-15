409 Emerald Cove LN

4 bdrm single family home located in a gated lakefront community with community beach, pool, fishing pier, play area, & picnic area. Living & family rooms, screened lanai, upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar, large master bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
