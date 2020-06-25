All apartments in Cape Coral
4005 SE 19th PL
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:25 PM

4005 SE 19th PL

4005 Southeast 19th Place · (678) 596-6100
Location

4005 Southeast 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Annual Rental Only. Available July 15, 2020. Southwest Florida Living at it's Finest! This Beautiful FURNISHED 1ST Floor Condo Features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and 1255 SQ. FT. of Living Area. Tile Flooring & Carpet throughout, located in the Small 10 Unit Building with a Gorgeous Pool Overlooking the Sailboat Access Phoenix Canal. This is a Quiet and Cozy Complex Conveniently Located off Beach Parkway East, Cape Coral's #1 Premier Location. Perfect for Walks, Bike Riding, Boating and Fishing. Close to beautiful Jaycee Park, Cape Coral Pkwy, Del Prado Blvd, Restaurants, Shopping and all that Cape Coral has to offer! This is NOT a 55+ Community and is available to everyone. Don't miss this Waterfront Property Opportunity. First Floor...No Steps! Tastefully and comfortably furnished. Just bring your Toothbrush and your set! Sorry... No Pets, No Trucks, No Smoking and or Vaping allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 SE 19th PL have any available units?
4005 SE 19th PL has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4005 SE 19th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4005 SE 19th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 SE 19th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4005 SE 19th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4005 SE 19th PL offer parking?
No, 4005 SE 19th PL does not offer parking.
Does 4005 SE 19th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 SE 19th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 SE 19th PL have a pool?
Yes, 4005 SE 19th PL has a pool.
Does 4005 SE 19th PL have accessible units?
No, 4005 SE 19th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 SE 19th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 SE 19th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 SE 19th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 SE 19th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
