4005 SE 19th PL

Annual Rental Only. Available July 15, 2020. Southwest Florida Living at it's Finest! This Beautiful FURNISHED 1ST Floor Condo Features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and 1255 SQ. FT. of Living Area. Tile Flooring & Carpet throughout, located in the Small 10 Unit Building with a Gorgeous Pool Overlooking the Sailboat Access Phoenix Canal. This is a Quiet and Cozy Complex Conveniently Located off Beach Parkway East, Cape Coral's #1 Premier Location. Perfect for Walks, Bike Riding, Boating and Fishing. Close to beautiful Jaycee Park, Cape Coral Pkwy, Del Prado Blvd, Restaurants, Shopping and all that Cape Coral has to offer! This is NOT a 55+ Community and is available to everyone. Don't miss this Waterfront Property Opportunity. First Floor...No Steps! Tastefully and comfortably furnished. Just bring your Toothbrush and your set! Sorry... No Pets, No Trucks, No Smoking and or Vaping allowed.