3910 Santa Barbara BLVD

Amenities
One of the most beautiful and newest condos in SW Florida, prestigious SW Cape Coral reminiscent of Old Santa Barbara, newer 2007 construction, large 2/2, small exclusive 19 unit building, washer/dryer, granite counters, crown molding, split bedrooms for privacy, tile and carpet flooring, storage and closets, master bath has tub/ walk in shower, upgraded appliances. sparkling pool, BBQ grills, tile murals, Spanish tile roofs, lush landscape, covered parking plus guest parking, hurricane windows, quality construction. Responsive ownership and management.