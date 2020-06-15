All apartments in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL
3910 Santa Barbara BLVD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:18 PM

3910 Santa Barbara BLVD

3910 Santa Barbara Boulevard · (239) 707-3279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3910 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
One of the most beautiful and newest condos in SW Florida, prestigious SW Cape Coral reminiscent of Old Santa Barbara, newer 2007 construction, large 2/2, small exclusive 19 unit building, washer/dryer, granite counters, crown molding, split bedrooms for privacy, tile and carpet flooring, storage and closets, master bath has tub/ walk in shower, upgraded appliances. sparkling pool, BBQ grills, tile murals, Spanish tile roofs, lush landscape, covered parking plus guest parking, hurricane windows, quality construction. Responsive ownership and management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD have any available units?
3910 Santa Barbara BLVD has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD have?
Some of 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Santa Barbara BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD does offer parking.
Does 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD has a pool.
Does 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Santa Barbara BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
