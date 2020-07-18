All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:55 PM

3812 Northeast 10th Place

3812 Northeast 10th Place · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3812 Northeast 10th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Jacaranda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE!
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION!
Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome home! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Cape Coral features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply.
Visit KairosLiving.com to tour this home on your schedule with our "Self Tour" feature and apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Northeast 10th Place have any available units?
3812 Northeast 10th Place has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Northeast 10th Place have?
Some of 3812 Northeast 10th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Northeast 10th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Northeast 10th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Northeast 10th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3812 Northeast 10th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3812 Northeast 10th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Northeast 10th Place offers parking.
Does 3812 Northeast 10th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Northeast 10th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Northeast 10th Place have a pool?
No, 3812 Northeast 10th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Northeast 10th Place have accessible units?
No, 3812 Northeast 10th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Northeast 10th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 Northeast 10th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
