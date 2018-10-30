All apartments in Cape Coral
3523 SW 15th PL
3523 SW 15th PL

3523 Southwest 15th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Southwest 15th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction duplex with 2 car garage on fresh water canal. This unit is all tile throughout the home and has a den in the front of home with pocket doors. The den would make a great office or playroom. . The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with counter top seating on the kitchen island. Master bedroom has walk in closet and walk in shower. There is a large 9 foot slider leading onto a screened in back lanai. All of the windows are hurricane windows and there is shutters for the sliders. Over sized driveway with plenty of room for parking, lawn care is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 SW 15th PL have any available units?
3523 SW 15th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 SW 15th PL have?
Some of 3523 SW 15th PL's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 SW 15th PL currently offering any rent specials?
3523 SW 15th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 SW 15th PL pet-friendly?
No, 3523 SW 15th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3523 SW 15th PL offer parking?
Yes, 3523 SW 15th PL does offer parking.
Does 3523 SW 15th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 SW 15th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 SW 15th PL have a pool?
No, 3523 SW 15th PL does not have a pool.
Does 3523 SW 15th PL have accessible units?
No, 3523 SW 15th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 SW 15th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 SW 15th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
