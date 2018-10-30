3523 SW 15th PL

Amenities

Brand new construction duplex with 2 car garage on fresh water canal. This unit is all tile throughout the home and has a den in the front of home with pocket doors. The den would make a great office or playroom. . The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with counter top seating on the kitchen island. Master bedroom has walk in closet and walk in shower. There is a large 9 foot slider leading onto a screened in back lanai. All of the windows are hurricane windows and there is shutters for the sliders. Over sized driveway with plenty of room for parking, lawn care is included in rent.