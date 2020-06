Amenities

pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy Life in the Community of Bella Vida. This 2 Bedroom Plus Den Attached Villa is Available Either Furnished or Unfurnished. If you like some of the furnishings they will stay, if not they will go. Your Choice! Enjoy the lake views and the quiet neighborhood. There is a loft upstairs that can be a den or separate entertainment area. Again, your choice. No smoking and pets with permission. SINCE THIS TOWNHOME IS IN A GATED COMMUNITY WE MUST SHOW IT BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Thank you.