330 SE 46th LN

SHORT OR ANNUAL RENTAL. Ideal location with quick access to downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers, beaches, restaurants, shopping. 4 nice bedrooms, 2 full baths and a garage. fully furnished and ready to go, PETS ALLOWED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.