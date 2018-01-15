All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:19 PM

330 SE 46th LN

330 Southeast 46th Lane · (754) 246-7799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Southeast 46th Lane, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SHORT OR ANNUAL RENTAL. Ideal location with quick access to downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers, beaches, restaurants, shopping. 4 nice bedrooms, 2 full baths and a garage. fully furnished and ready to go, PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 SE 46th LN have any available units?
330 SE 46th LN has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 330 SE 46th LN currently offering any rent specials?
330 SE 46th LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 SE 46th LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 SE 46th LN is pet friendly.
Does 330 SE 46th LN offer parking?
Yes, 330 SE 46th LN does offer parking.
Does 330 SE 46th LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 SE 46th LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 SE 46th LN have a pool?
No, 330 SE 46th LN does not have a pool.
Does 330 SE 46th LN have accessible units?
No, 330 SE 46th LN does not have accessible units.
Does 330 SE 46th LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 SE 46th LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 SE 46th LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 SE 46th LN does not have units with air conditioning.
