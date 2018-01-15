All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 3298 Acapulco circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
3298 Acapulco circle
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:17 PM

3298 Acapulco circle

3298 Acapulco Circle · (321) 204-8870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3298 Acapulco Circle, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Diplomat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home. Energy efficiency features that will help keep your utility bills low. Pet's welcome (restrictions apply). Available for immediate occupancy. Option for a 2 year lease is available. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more. Enjoy the community amenities, HOA fee's paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3298 Acapulco circle have any available units?
3298 Acapulco circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3298 Acapulco circle have?
Some of 3298 Acapulco circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3298 Acapulco circle currently offering any rent specials?
3298 Acapulco circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3298 Acapulco circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3298 Acapulco circle is pet friendly.
Does 3298 Acapulco circle offer parking?
Yes, 3298 Acapulco circle does offer parking.
Does 3298 Acapulco circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3298 Acapulco circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3298 Acapulco circle have a pool?
No, 3298 Acapulco circle does not have a pool.
Does 3298 Acapulco circle have accessible units?
No, 3298 Acapulco circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3298 Acapulco circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3298 Acapulco circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3298 Acapulco circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity