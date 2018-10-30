All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2719 SE 16th PL

2719 Southeast 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Southeast 16th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
**ANNUAL RENTAL** don't miss this one, 4 bed, 2 bath, single family pet friendly pool home. Recently renovated top to bottom, fresh paint, new appliance package, kitchen and baths just like brand new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 SE 16th PL have any available units?
2719 SE 16th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 SE 16th PL have?
Some of 2719 SE 16th PL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 SE 16th PL currently offering any rent specials?
2719 SE 16th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 SE 16th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2719 SE 16th PL is pet friendly.
Does 2719 SE 16th PL offer parking?
No, 2719 SE 16th PL does not offer parking.
Does 2719 SE 16th PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2719 SE 16th PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 SE 16th PL have a pool?
Yes, 2719 SE 16th PL has a pool.
Does 2719 SE 16th PL have accessible units?
No, 2719 SE 16th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 SE 16th PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 SE 16th PL has units with dishwashers.
