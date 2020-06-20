Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like
2619 NW 11th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
2619 NW 11th ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 PM
Check Availability
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2619 NW 11th ST
2619 Northwest 11th Street
·
(239) 223-2116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2619 Northwest 11th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Burnt Store
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,800
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Huge living room and dining room. Screened in lanai and pool area. Yard fenced in.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions:
Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2619 NW 11th ST have any available units?
2619 NW 11th ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cape Coral Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2619 NW 11th ST have?
Some of 2619 NW 11th ST's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2619 NW 11th ST currently offering any rent specials?
2619 NW 11th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 NW 11th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 NW 11th ST is pet friendly.
Does 2619 NW 11th ST offer parking?
Yes, 2619 NW 11th ST does offer parking.
Does 2619 NW 11th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 NW 11th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 NW 11th ST have a pool?
Yes, 2619 NW 11th ST has a pool.
Does 2619 NW 11th ST have accessible units?
No, 2619 NW 11th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 NW 11th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 NW 11th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Similar Pages
Cape Coral 1 Bedrooms
Cape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with Gym
Cape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FL
Sarasota, FL
Naples, FL
Bonita Springs, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Estero, FL
Venice, FL
North Port, FL
Iona, FL
Cypress Lake, FL
Villas, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FL
The Meadows, FL
Three Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FL
Orangetree, FL
Southgate, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hancock
Trafalgar
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida SouthWestern State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
Hodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee