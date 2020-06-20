All apartments in Cape Coral
2619 NW 11th ST.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 PM

2619 NW 11th ST

2619 Northwest 11th Street · (239) 223-2116
Location

2619 Northwest 11th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Burnt Store

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Huge living room and dining room. Screened in lanai and pool area. Yard fenced in.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

