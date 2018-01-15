26 NW 29th PL

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

This highly desired 4/2 NW CAPE, move in ready. This WATERFRONT POOL home features a fully fenced yard plus a custom made patio by the 150' western exposure canal! This Happy, light & bright, meticulously cared for home, with it's well maintained mature landscaping of Royal Palms + fruit trees, provides you pride of ownership you are sure to brag about! Be Proud to entertain guests & watch the sunsets from your screened-in Pool/Lanai or fish off the custom patio! Check out the Family sized gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch cabinets, plus Corian counters! The large master en suite has been updated with a Euro shower door, marble sills plus other special touches you'll notice throughout the home. The lanai runs 3/4's of the length of the home (a rarity) its updated outdoor fans a must-have to cool you & your guests as you enjoy awesome sunsets! A home with all these features + added value will not last long! Lawn care and water treatment included in the rental rate! Pet policy - small dog under 25 lbs with approval, cats prohibited. *Furnishing depicted not included, home available unfurnished with twelve month lease commitment.