Cape Coral, FL
26 NW 29th PL
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:23 PM

26 NW 29th PL

26 Northwest 29th Place · (239) 997-4444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Northwest 29th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Burnt Store

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This highly desired 4/2 NW CAPE, move in ready. This WATERFRONT POOL home features a fully fenced yard plus a custom made patio by the 150' western exposure canal! This Happy, light & bright, meticulously cared for home, with it's well maintained mature landscaping of Royal Palms + fruit trees, provides you pride of ownership you are sure to brag about! Be Proud to entertain guests & watch the sunsets from your screened-in Pool/Lanai or fish off the custom patio! Check out the Family sized gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch cabinets, plus Corian counters! The large master en suite has been updated with a Euro shower door, marble sills plus other special touches you'll notice throughout the home. The lanai runs 3/4's of the length of the home (a rarity) its updated outdoor fans a must-have to cool you & your guests as you enjoy awesome sunsets! A home with all these features + added value will not last long! Lawn care and water treatment included in the rental rate! Pet policy - small dog under 25 lbs with approval, cats prohibited. *Furnishing depicted not included, home available unfurnished with twelve month lease commitment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 NW 29th PL have any available units?
26 NW 29th PL has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 NW 29th PL have?
Some of 26 NW 29th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 NW 29th PL currently offering any rent specials?
26 NW 29th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 NW 29th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 NW 29th PL is pet friendly.
Does 26 NW 29th PL offer parking?
Yes, 26 NW 29th PL does offer parking.
Does 26 NW 29th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 NW 29th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 NW 29th PL have a pool?
Yes, 26 NW 29th PL has a pool.
Does 26 NW 29th PL have accessible units?
No, 26 NW 29th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 26 NW 29th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 NW 29th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
