All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 PM

2303 Southwest 21st Terrace

2303 Southwest 21st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Trafalgar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2303 Southwest 21st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace have any available units?
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace offer parking?
No, 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace has a pool.
Does 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2303 Southwest 21st Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee