2212 SE 27th ST

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Live he Florida dream in this amazing & family friendly 2299 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, waterfront pool home in Cape Coral. he very moment you enter this beautiful, professionally decorated Cape Coral vacation villa & you will be drawn to walk through the spacious lanai with heated infinity-pool & the most impressive water view. Now you will understand why people come to Florida for their dream vacation? The sophisticated & contemporary design of Villa Lydia is inspired by the charming architecture of the tropical South providing ambience for many relaxing hours & days. Villa Lydia is located in a quiet area in the SE Cape wit convenience short connections to many great beaches, restaurants, bars & attractions. On the on side you will enjoy the soothing privacy of this home with breathtaking views & on the other side appreciate that you can be "in the action" in mere moments. The nicely furnished lanai is practically an outdoor living room. You will enjoy this tropical oasis, complete with electric heated infinity-pool & amazing waterfront view.