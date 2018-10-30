All apartments in Cape Coral
2212 SE 27th ST

2212 Southeast 27th Street · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2212 Southeast 27th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,267

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Live he Florida dream in this amazing & family friendly 2299 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, waterfront pool home in Cape Coral. he very moment you enter this beautiful, professionally decorated Cape Coral vacation villa & you will be drawn to walk through the spacious lanai with heated infinity-pool & the most impressive water view. Now you will understand why people come to Florida for their dream vacation? The sophisticated & contemporary design of Villa Lydia is inspired by the charming architecture of the tropical South providing ambience for many relaxing hours & days. Villa Lydia is located in a quiet area in the SE Cape wit convenience short connections to many great beaches, restaurants, bars & attractions. On the on side you will enjoy the soothing privacy of this home with breathtaking views & on the other side appreciate that you can be "in the action" in mere moments. The nicely furnished lanai is practically an outdoor living room. You will enjoy this tropical oasis, complete with electric heated infinity-pool & amazing waterfront view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 SE 27th ST have any available units?
2212 SE 27th ST has a unit available for $7,267 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 2212 SE 27th ST currently offering any rent specials?
2212 SE 27th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 SE 27th ST pet-friendly?
No, 2212 SE 27th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2212 SE 27th ST offer parking?
No, 2212 SE 27th ST does not offer parking.
Does 2212 SE 27th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 SE 27th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 SE 27th ST have a pool?
Yes, 2212 SE 27th ST has a pool.
Does 2212 SE 27th ST have accessible units?
No, 2212 SE 27th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 SE 27th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 SE 27th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 SE 27th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 SE 27th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
