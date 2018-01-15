All apartments in Cape Coral
2201 SW 47th TER
2201 SW 47th TER

2201 Southwest 47th Terrace · (239) 340-0520
2201 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Featured on the television show "My Lottery Dream Home" - Coral Palm Casa. This seasonal/vacation is located in one of the most popular areas of Cape Coral. Close to many of your daily needs including pharmacy, worship, dining, fast food, banking, and grocery. Enjoy swimming in the electrically heated swimming pool while barbecuing burgers and dogs on the propane grill. Inside you'll find all new furnishings including kitchenware. Soaring cathedral ceilings, a split bedroom floor-plan and open concept design will make you feel right at home and you'll want to return year after year to escape the northern cold and snow. Available for weekly rentals and available for full monthly rentals during January, February and March. Call for more availability.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 SW 47th TER have any available units?
2201 SW 47th TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 SW 47th TER have?
Some of 2201 SW 47th TER's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 SW 47th TER currently offering any rent specials?
2201 SW 47th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 SW 47th TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 SW 47th TER is pet friendly.
Does 2201 SW 47th TER offer parking?
Yes, 2201 SW 47th TER does offer parking.
Does 2201 SW 47th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 SW 47th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 SW 47th TER have a pool?
Yes, 2201 SW 47th TER has a pool.
Does 2201 SW 47th TER have accessible units?
No, 2201 SW 47th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 SW 47th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 SW 47th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
