All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1901 Northeast 6th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1901 Northeast 6th Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

1901 Northeast 6th Place

1901 Northeast 6th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1901 Northeast 6th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Diplomat

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Cape Coral features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Northeast 6th Place have any available units?
1901 Northeast 6th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Northeast 6th Place have?
Some of 1901 Northeast 6th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Northeast 6th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Northeast 6th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Northeast 6th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Northeast 6th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1901 Northeast 6th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Northeast 6th Place offers parking.
Does 1901 Northeast 6th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Northeast 6th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Northeast 6th Place have a pool?
No, 1901 Northeast 6th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Northeast 6th Place have accessible units?
No, 1901 Northeast 6th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Northeast 6th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Northeast 6th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with PoolsCape Coral Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLOsprey, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee