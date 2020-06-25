All apartments in Cape Coral
1812 Southwest 40th Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 7:45 PM

1812 Southwest 40th Street

1812 Southwest 40th Street · (239) 256-2229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1812 Southwest 40th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,445

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Southwest 40th Street have any available units?
1812 Southwest 40th Street has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1812 Southwest 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Southwest 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Southwest 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Southwest 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Southwest 40th Street offer parking?
No, 1812 Southwest 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Southwest 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Southwest 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Southwest 40th Street have a pool?
No, 1812 Southwest 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Southwest 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 1812 Southwest 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Southwest 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Southwest 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Southwest 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 Southwest 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
