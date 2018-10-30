All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1811 SE 20th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1811 SE 20th ST
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:27 PM

1811 SE 20th ST

1811 Southeast 20th Street · (239) 810-9212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1811 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
internet access
- Short term Rental. Jan- April $ 2600 Available June- November 2020 $2000 includes utilities with a cap Write one check easy living - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, vacation rental in Cape Coral. Very well kept, model decor, professional landscaping and new fixtures throughout. Enjoy the Florida sun while laying out in the over-sized backyard surrounded by a privacy fence, or hanging out in the screened in lanai. Master bedroom has a king size bed, master bathroom has a walk in shower and a spa styled tub. 1st guest bedroom has a king size bed, 2nd guest bedroom has a twin size trundle, and the guest bathroom has a combo tub/shower. TV's in living room, master bedroom, and one of the guest rooms, basic cable is included. Call today to book your vacation or short stay!Taxes apply (11.5%) for any rental under 6 months and one day. Pets must be approved - Pet fee $400 per pet 50% refundable with no damage. Out of seasonal price
$2,000 - includes water, electric with a cap and cable & Wifi Security Deposit $1000 must be approved for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 SE 20th ST have any available units?
1811 SE 20th ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 SE 20th ST have?
Some of 1811 SE 20th ST's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 SE 20th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1811 SE 20th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 SE 20th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 SE 20th ST is pet friendly.
Does 1811 SE 20th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1811 SE 20th ST does offer parking.
Does 1811 SE 20th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 SE 20th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 SE 20th ST have a pool?
No, 1811 SE 20th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1811 SE 20th ST have accessible units?
No, 1811 SE 20th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 SE 20th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 SE 20th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1811 SE 20th ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity