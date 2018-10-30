1811 SE 20th ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub internet access

- Short term Rental. Jan- April $ 2600 Available June- November 2020 $2000 includes utilities with a cap Write one check easy living - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, vacation rental in Cape Coral. Very well kept, model decor, professional landscaping and new fixtures throughout. Enjoy the Florida sun while laying out in the over-sized backyard surrounded by a privacy fence, or hanging out in the screened in lanai. Master bedroom has a king size bed, master bathroom has a walk in shower and a spa styled tub. 1st guest bedroom has a king size bed, 2nd guest bedroom has a twin size trundle, and the guest bathroom has a combo tub/shower. TV's in living room, master bedroom, and one of the guest rooms, basic cable is included. Call today to book your vacation or short stay!Taxes apply (11.5%) for any rental under 6 months and one day. Pets must be approved - Pet fee $400 per pet 50% refundable with no damage. Out of seasonal price

$2,000 - includes water, electric with a cap and cable & Wifi Security Deposit $1000 must be approved for move in.