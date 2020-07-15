All apartments in Cape Coral
1801 Northeast 18th Avenue

1801 Northeast 18th Avenue · (239) 201-4069
Location

1801 Northeast 18th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Diplomat

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1947 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. This home may have additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue have any available units?
1801 Northeast 18th Avenue has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Northeast 18th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Northeast 18th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
