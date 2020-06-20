1729 Beach Pkwy 101

Beach Parkway 2/2 for lease 1400.00 - Property Id: 282112
200 foot canal - 1st floor- 2/2- washer dryer in unit- newly remodeled- over 55- no pets-pool-safe neighborhood- unfurnished-available now-Jaycee Park at end of street-water included-quiet and peaceful Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282112 Property Id 282112
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
