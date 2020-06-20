All apartments in Cape Coral
1729 Beach Pkwy 101

1729 Beach Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Beach Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beach Parkway 2/2 for lease 1400.00 - Property Id: 282112

200 foot canal - 1st floor- 2/2- washer dryer in unit- newly remodeled- over 55- no pets-pool-safe neighborhood- unfurnished-available now-Jaycee Park at end of street-water included-quiet and peaceful
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282112
Property Id 282112

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 have any available units?
1729 Beach Pkwy 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 have?
Some of 1729 Beach Pkwy 101's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Beach Pkwy 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 offer parking?
No, 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 does not offer parking.
Does 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 have a pool?
Yes, 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 has a pool.
Does 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 have accessible units?
No, 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Beach Pkwy 101 has units with dishwashers.
