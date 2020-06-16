1704 SW 19th PL

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

WOW property will be ready for June 05th! This home greets you with a beautiful paver driveway, 3 car garage, and an amazing curb appeal. Nicely landscaped this home boasts instant appeal. As you enter through the double doors you are greeted by a lovely foyer and you overlook the great room / formal dining area. The house has large tile in all the main areas and wood in the bedrooms. Beautifully decorated with crown molding and custom blinds and window coverings. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and a pantry with custom glass doors. Off the kitchen is a breakfast room with lots of windows and a sunny exposure. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, custom crown molding, and wood floors. The master bath has a large tiled shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. The guests' bedrooms feature wood floors and large closets.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool and Lawn Care.

PET RESTRICTIONS: With Approval, No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.

WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!