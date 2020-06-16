All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 PM

1704 SW 19th PL

1704 Southwest 19th Place · (239) 223-2116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1704 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,249

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
WOW property will be ready for June 05th! This home greets you with a beautiful paver driveway, 3 car garage, and an amazing curb appeal. Nicely landscaped this home boasts instant appeal. As you enter through the double doors you are greeted by a lovely foyer and you overlook the great room / formal dining area. The house has large tile in all the main areas and wood in the bedrooms. Beautifully decorated with crown molding and custom blinds and window coverings. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and a pantry with custom glass doors. Off the kitchen is a breakfast room with lots of windows and a sunny exposure. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, custom crown molding, and wood floors. The master bath has a large tiled shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. The guests' bedrooms feature wood floors and large closets.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool and Lawn Care.
PET RESTRICTIONS: With Approval, No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.
WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 SW 19th PL have any available units?
1704 SW 19th PL has a unit available for $2,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 SW 19th PL have?
Some of 1704 SW 19th PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 SW 19th PL currently offering any rent specials?
1704 SW 19th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 SW 19th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 SW 19th PL is pet friendly.
Does 1704 SW 19th PL offer parking?
Yes, 1704 SW 19th PL does offer parking.
Does 1704 SW 19th PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 SW 19th PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 SW 19th PL have a pool?
Yes, 1704 SW 19th PL has a pool.
Does 1704 SW 19th PL have accessible units?
No, 1704 SW 19th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 SW 19th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 SW 19th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
