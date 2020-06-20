All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1633 SE 21st TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1633 SE 21st TER
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1633 SE 21st TER

1633 Southeast 21st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1633 Southeast 21st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 SE 21st TER have any available units?
1633 SE 21st TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1633 SE 21st TER currently offering any rent specials?
1633 SE 21st TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 SE 21st TER pet-friendly?
No, 1633 SE 21st TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1633 SE 21st TER offer parking?
No, 1633 SE 21st TER does not offer parking.
Does 1633 SE 21st TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 SE 21st TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 SE 21st TER have a pool?
No, 1633 SE 21st TER does not have a pool.
Does 1633 SE 21st TER have accessible units?
No, 1633 SE 21st TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 SE 21st TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 SE 21st TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 SE 21st TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 1633 SE 21st TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee