Cape Coral, FL
1330 SW 47th TER
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:02 PM

1330 SW 47th TER

1330 Southwest 47th Terrace · (239) 243-4242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1330 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
THIS HIGHLY OVER-IMPROVED POOL TOWNHOUSE IS TENANT'S DREAM! Metro Urban essence is packed throughout this incredible completely renovated townhouse. Spectacular kitchen has BRAND NEW "TOP OF THE LINE" LG STAINLESS APPLIANCES including dishwasher, range, microwave, side by side refrigerator & TRASH COMPACTOR. Soft close custom GLASS & HIGH GLOSS cabinets, quartz countertops, glass subway tile back splash, roll shade window treatment. Convenient half bath on lower level with Euro commode & personal sanatizer. 18" Italian porcelain tile throughout lower level. Custom frosted glass panel access doors, plus custom roll shade window treatment throughout All Levetron specialty lighting, wired for surround sound, tankless water heater, inside laundry for stacked washer/dryer, all custom SPECIALTY closet systems throughout! Master bath features European style commodes with personal sanitization, floor to ceiling tile with walk-in shower. Master bedroom boasts walk in custom closet. White carpet throughout upper level + digital climate control. All this just steps to the patio & pool! You have to see it to believe it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 SW 47th TER have any available units?
1330 SW 47th TER has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 SW 47th TER have?
Some of 1330 SW 47th TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 SW 47th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1330 SW 47th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 SW 47th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1330 SW 47th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1330 SW 47th TER offer parking?
No, 1330 SW 47th TER does not offer parking.
Does 1330 SW 47th TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 SW 47th TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 SW 47th TER have a pool?
Yes, 1330 SW 47th TER has a pool.
Does 1330 SW 47th TER have accessible units?
No, 1330 SW 47th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 SW 47th TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 SW 47th TER has units with dishwashers.
