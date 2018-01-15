1330 SW 47th TER

Amenities

THIS HIGHLY OVER-IMPROVED POOL TOWNHOUSE IS TENANT'S DREAM! Metro Urban essence is packed throughout this incredible completely renovated townhouse. Spectacular kitchen has BRAND NEW "TOP OF THE LINE" LG STAINLESS APPLIANCES including dishwasher, range, microwave, side by side refrigerator & TRASH COMPACTOR. Soft close custom GLASS & HIGH GLOSS cabinets, quartz countertops, glass subway tile back splash, roll shade window treatment. Convenient half bath on lower level with Euro commode & personal sanatizer. 18" Italian porcelain tile throughout lower level. Custom frosted glass panel access doors, plus custom roll shade window treatment throughout All Levetron specialty lighting, wired for surround sound, tankless water heater, inside laundry for stacked washer/dryer, all custom SPECIALTY closet systems throughout! Master bath features European style commodes with personal sanitization, floor to ceiling tile with walk-in shower. Master bedroom boasts walk in custom closet. White carpet throughout upper level + digital climate control. All this just steps to the patio & pool! You have to see it to believe it!