All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1302 Southwest 15th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1302 Southwest 15th Place
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:21 PM

1302 Southwest 15th Place

1302 Southwest 15th Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1490629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Trafalgar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1302 Southwest 15th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Southwest 15th Place have any available units?
1302 Southwest 15th Place has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1302 Southwest 15th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Southwest 15th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Southwest 15th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Southwest 15th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Southwest 15th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Southwest 15th Place does offer parking.
Does 1302 Southwest 15th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Southwest 15th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Southwest 15th Place have a pool?
Yes, 1302 Southwest 15th Place has a pool.
Does 1302 Southwest 15th Place have accessible units?
No, 1302 Southwest 15th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Southwest 15th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Southwest 15th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Southwest 15th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Southwest 15th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1302 Southwest 15th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity