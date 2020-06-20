114 SW 56th TER

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool carpet

Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Direct Access Cape Coral Pool Home Available for rent – Take a look at this amazing deal! Prime location right off Pelican and El Dorado Pkwy in a beautiful neighborhood and surrounding homes within walking distance to Rotary Park and The Westin. This 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home sits on a cul-de sac so No drive-thru traffic offering ultimate privacy! With 1767 sq ft, enormous living room, extra-large bedrooms, freshly painted interior, brand new carpet throughout, fully equipped kitchen, breakfast nook over-looking the pool, full size washer/dryer and large screened in lanai overlooking the canal and boat dock. Mature landscaping and working sprinkler system to keep your grass green all year round. Pet friendly home with pool care and lawn care included.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160.