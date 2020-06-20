All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 114 SW 56th TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
114 SW 56th TER
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:31 PM

114 SW 56th TER

114 Southwest 56th Terrace · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

114 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Direct Access Cape Coral Pool Home Available for rent – Take a look at this amazing deal!  Prime location right off Pelican and El Dorado Pkwy in a beautiful neighborhood and surrounding homes within walking distance to Rotary Park and The Westin. This 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home sits on a cul-de sac so No drive-thru traffic offering ultimate privacy!  With 1767 sq ft, enormous living room, extra-large bedrooms, freshly painted interior, brand new carpet throughout, fully equipped kitchen, breakfast nook over-looking the pool, full size washer/dryer and large screened in lanai overlooking the canal and boat dock.  Mature landscaping and working sprinkler system to keep your grass green all year round.  Pet friendly home with pool care and lawn care included.  

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 SW 56th TER have any available units?
114 SW 56th TER has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 SW 56th TER have?
Some of 114 SW 56th TER's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 SW 56th TER currently offering any rent specials?
114 SW 56th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 SW 56th TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 SW 56th TER is pet friendly.
Does 114 SW 56th TER offer parking?
Yes, 114 SW 56th TER does offer parking.
Does 114 SW 56th TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 SW 56th TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 SW 56th TER have a pool?
Yes, 114 SW 56th TER has a pool.
Does 114 SW 56th TER have accessible units?
No, 114 SW 56th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 114 SW 56th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 SW 56th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 114 SW 56th TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity