Cape Coral, FL
1127 NW 24th TER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1127 NW 24th TER

1127 Northwest 24th Terrace · (239) 673-9294
Location

1127 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Mariner

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,007

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Weekly rentals permitted.This almost 2,100 SF large vacation home is particularly ideal for Golfers, as it is only 3 ½ miles from the Coral Oaks Golf Club. It offers three bedrooms and two baths. The master suite has access to the lanai via large glass sliding doors and features a tropical style King-size bed, a roomy walk-in closet and an elegant master bath with jetted tub, large shower, double sink cabinets and a vanity area. Two other bedrooms have a Queen in one and two Twins in the other room. They are sharing the second bathroom which can also be accessed from the lanai. The living room area offers comfortable seating on a large couch and two recliners, and has also a flat screen TV, Blue Ray DVD player, Hi-speed internet and WiFi. The tropical style furniture throughout the house sets the tone for a wonderful vacation while the vaulted ceilings give the rooms an airy feeling. Even the large, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and modern appliances leaves hardly anything to desire. In addition there is a breakfast nook with a table as well as a separate dining area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 NW 24th TER have any available units?
1127 NW 24th TER has a unit available for $4,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 NW 24th TER have?
Some of 1127 NW 24th TER's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 NW 24th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1127 NW 24th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 NW 24th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1127 NW 24th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1127 NW 24th TER offer parking?
Yes, 1127 NW 24th TER does offer parking.
Does 1127 NW 24th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 NW 24th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 NW 24th TER have a pool?
Yes, 1127 NW 24th TER has a pool.
Does 1127 NW 24th TER have accessible units?
No, 1127 NW 24th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 NW 24th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 NW 24th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
