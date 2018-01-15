1127 NW 24th TER

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Weekly rentals permitted.This almost 2,100 SF large vacation home is particularly ideal for Golfers, as it is only 3 ½ miles from the Coral Oaks Golf Club. It offers three bedrooms and two baths. The master suite has access to the lanai via large glass sliding doors and features a tropical style King-size bed, a roomy walk-in closet and an elegant master bath with jetted tub, large shower, double sink cabinets and a vanity area. Two other bedrooms have a Queen in one and two Twins in the other room. They are sharing the second bathroom which can also be accessed from the lanai. The living room area offers comfortable seating on a large couch and two recliners, and has also a flat screen TV, Blue Ray DVD player, Hi-speed internet and WiFi. The tropical style furniture throughout the house sets the tone for a wonderful vacation while the vaulted ceilings give the rooms an airy feeling. Even the large, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and modern appliances leaves hardly anything to desire. In addition there is a breakfast nook with a table as well as a separate dining area