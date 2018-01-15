All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:42 AM

1121 Southeast 38th Street

1121 Southeast 38th Street · (239) 673-8733
Location

1121 Southeast 38th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
GULF ACCESS -POOL HOME with Dock & Lift is available upon request and holds up to 7,000 lb. Only 15 minutes to the river! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms totally remodeled. This little beauty has everything you will need for a relaxing vacation in sunny SW Florida. Conveniently located in the southeast quadrant of Cape Coral, and just a short drive to our famous beaches, this home has it all! Custom travertine floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and much much more! New furniture throughout; Master bedroom comes furnished with a king-sized bed and a TV. Master shower has a remodeled walk-in shower, with granite countertops. The guest bedroom comes furnished with a queen-sized bed, and a guest bathroom has a tub/shower. Enjoy the views from the pool area which overlook the gulf access canal. One small dog would be ok under 20 lb. with approval. Call today to schedule your next vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Southeast 38th Street have any available units?
1121 Southeast 38th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Southeast 38th Street have?
Some of 1121 Southeast 38th Street's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Southeast 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Southeast 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Southeast 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Southeast 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Southeast 38th Street offer parking?
No, 1121 Southeast 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Southeast 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Southeast 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Southeast 38th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Southeast 38th Street has a pool.
Does 1121 Southeast 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 Southeast 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Southeast 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Southeast 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
