1121 Southeast 38th Street

GULF ACCESS -POOL HOME with Dock & Lift is available upon request and holds up to 7,000 lb. Only 15 minutes to the river! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms totally remodeled. This little beauty has everything you will need for a relaxing vacation in sunny SW Florida. Conveniently located in the southeast quadrant of Cape Coral, and just a short drive to our famous beaches, this home has it all! Custom travertine floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and much much more! New furniture throughout; Master bedroom comes furnished with a king-sized bed and a TV. Master shower has a remodeled walk-in shower, with granite countertops. The guest bedroom comes furnished with a queen-sized bed, and a guest bathroom has a tub/shower. Enjoy the views from the pool area which overlook the gulf access canal. One small dog would be ok under 20 lb. with approval. Call today to schedule your next vacation!