Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

1034 NE 13th PL

1034 Northeast 13th Place · (239) 318-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1034 Northeast 13th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Diplomat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
POOL HOUSE centrally located near shopping centers, restaurants, supermarkets, and family entertainment places - CITY WATER AND SEWER. 3 bedrooms + Den/Office, 2 bathrooms, 2 cars garage and laundry in residence. All appliances included - TILES THROUGHOUT - Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The Screened pool area and the exterior fence will give you all the privacy needed to enjoy with family and your kids will love to play in it. Call and reserve this property!!!"LAWN & POOL CARE INCLUDED"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 NE 13th PL have any available units?
1034 NE 13th PL has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1034 NE 13th PL currently offering any rent specials?
1034 NE 13th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 NE 13th PL pet-friendly?
No, 1034 NE 13th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1034 NE 13th PL offer parking?
Yes, 1034 NE 13th PL does offer parking.
Does 1034 NE 13th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 NE 13th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 NE 13th PL have a pool?
Yes, 1034 NE 13th PL has a pool.
Does 1034 NE 13th PL have accessible units?
No, 1034 NE 13th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 NE 13th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 NE 13th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 NE 13th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 NE 13th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
