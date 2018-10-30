1034 NE 13th PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

POOL HOUSE centrally located near shopping centers, restaurants, supermarkets, and family entertainment places - CITY WATER AND SEWER. 3 bedrooms + Den/Office, 2 bathrooms, 2 cars garage and laundry in residence. All appliances included - TILES THROUGHOUT - Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The Screened pool area and the exterior fence will give you all the privacy needed to enjoy with family and your kids will love to play in it. Call and reserve this property!!!"LAWN & POOL CARE INCLUDED"