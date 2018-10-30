All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1008 NE 40th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1008 NE 40th ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1008 NE 40th ST

1008 Northeast 40th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1008 Northeast 40th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Jacaranda

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Gator Circle. 1,408 sq. ft. living area. Pets allowed. Non-smokers only. Annual leases only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 NE 40th ST have any available units?
1008 NE 40th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1008 NE 40th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1008 NE 40th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 NE 40th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 NE 40th ST is pet friendly.
Does 1008 NE 40th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1008 NE 40th ST does offer parking.
Does 1008 NE 40th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 NE 40th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 NE 40th ST have a pool?
No, 1008 NE 40th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1008 NE 40th ST have accessible units?
No, 1008 NE 40th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 NE 40th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 NE 40th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 NE 40th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 NE 40th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee