8712 Hibiscus Court

Available NOW for long term rental! UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom townhouse located in the beautiful gated Ocean Woods community. Offering private courtyard, tile throughout downstairs, carpeting in bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer. One of two community pools is right outside your gate. Plus, community beach access, tennis/basketball courts, shuffle board, pickleball and several recreation facilities. Port Canaveral, Jetty Park, Bike Trails, The Cove, Restaurants and surf shops are just a few of the nearby attractions. Owner will consider 1 small pet. Tenants responsible for all utilities.