Cape Canaveral, FL
8712 Hibiscus Court
Last updated July 6 2020

8712 Hibiscus Court

8712 Hibiscus Court
Location

8712 Hibiscus Court, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Ocean Woods

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Available NOW for long term rental! UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom townhouse located in the beautiful gated Ocean Woods community. Offering private courtyard, tile throughout downstairs, carpeting in bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer. One of two community pools is right outside your gate. Plus, community beach access, tennis/basketball courts, shuffle board, pickleball and several recreation facilities. Port Canaveral, Jetty Park, Bike Trails, The Cove, Restaurants and surf shops are just a few of the nearby attractions. Owner will consider 1 small pet. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Hibiscus Court have any available units?
8712 Hibiscus Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8712 Hibiscus Court have?
Some of 8712 Hibiscus Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Hibiscus Court currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Hibiscus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Hibiscus Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8712 Hibiscus Court is pet friendly.
Does 8712 Hibiscus Court offer parking?
No, 8712 Hibiscus Court does not offer parking.
Does 8712 Hibiscus Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8712 Hibiscus Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Hibiscus Court have a pool?
Yes, 8712 Hibiscus Court has a pool.
Does 8712 Hibiscus Court have accessible units?
No, 8712 Hibiscus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Hibiscus Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 Hibiscus Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8712 Hibiscus Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8712 Hibiscus Court does not have units with air conditioning.
