234 Chandler Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Available now this town house for rent, unfurnished, one year min. lease. End unit with large fenced in yard corner unit and it's walking distance to the beach! Beautifully renovated, 2 story town home, almost brand new everything: kitchen and baths, tile floors downstairs, ceiling fans, window coverings and dark wood laminate floors upstairs. Includes fenced in back courtyard area, 2 closets in master. Built in china hutch in eat-in kitchen, updated in 2017 a/c, newer appliances, move in ready! Non smokers only please. One small pet may be considered with pet deposit.