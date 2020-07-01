All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Find more places like 234 Chandler Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Canaveral, FL
/
234 Chandler Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

234 Chandler Street

234 Chandler Street · (321) 427-9467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Canaveral
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

234 Chandler Street, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Available now this town house for rent, unfurnished, one year min. lease. End unit with large fenced in yard corner unit and it's walking distance to the beach! Beautifully renovated, 2 story town home, almost brand new everything: kitchen and baths, tile floors downstairs, ceiling fans, window coverings and dark wood laminate floors upstairs. Includes fenced in back courtyard area, 2 closets in master. Built in china hutch in eat-in kitchen, updated in 2017 a/c, newer appliances, move in ready! Non smokers only please. One small pet may be considered with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Chandler Street have any available units?
234 Chandler Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Chandler Street have?
Some of 234 Chandler Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Chandler Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 Chandler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Chandler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Chandler Street is pet friendly.
Does 234 Chandler Street offer parking?
Yes, 234 Chandler Street offers parking.
Does 234 Chandler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Chandler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Chandler Street have a pool?
No, 234 Chandler Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 Chandler Street have accessible units?
No, 234 Chandler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Chandler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Chandler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Chandler Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 234 Chandler Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 234 Chandler Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cape Canaveral 1 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Canaveral Apartments with GymsCape Canaveral Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cape Canaveral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLMerritt Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity