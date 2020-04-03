206 Tin Roof Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Beachside townhouse with NO PET SIZE RESTRICTION and a GROUND FLOOR MASTER SUITE! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome features a large open living and dining room with soaring 20+ foot ceilings that gives plenty of natural light. Gourmet kitchen features wood cabinetry, solid surface counter tops and new stainless appliances. Upstairs boasts 3 large bedrooms plus a loft so family and guests can have plenty of space. Community offers a clubhouse, pool & spa. Fantastic location close to the beach, restaurants, cruise ships and Port Canaveral. Pets considered on a case by case basis and must have pet liability insurance secured prior to move-in. The apply follow this link, https://apply.link/399xd4F