Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

206 Tin Roof Avenue

206 Tin Roof Avenue · (321) 223-2775
Location

206 Tin Roof Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beachside townhouse with NO PET SIZE RESTRICTION and a GROUND FLOOR MASTER SUITE! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome features a large open living and dining room with soaring 20+ foot ceilings that gives plenty of natural light. Gourmet kitchen features wood cabinetry, solid surface counter tops and new stainless appliances. Upstairs boasts 3 large bedrooms plus a loft so family and guests can have plenty of space. Community offers a clubhouse, pool & spa. Fantastic location close to the beach, restaurants, cruise ships and Port Canaveral. Pets considered on a case by case basis and must have pet liability insurance secured prior to move-in. The apply follow this link, https://apply.link/399xd4F

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Tin Roof Avenue have any available units?
206 Tin Roof Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Tin Roof Avenue have?
Some of 206 Tin Roof Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Tin Roof Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
206 Tin Roof Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Tin Roof Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Tin Roof Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 206 Tin Roof Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 206 Tin Roof Avenue does offer parking.
Does 206 Tin Roof Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Tin Roof Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Tin Roof Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 206 Tin Roof Avenue has a pool.
Does 206 Tin Roof Avenue have accessible units?
No, 206 Tin Roof Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Tin Roof Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Tin Roof Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Tin Roof Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Tin Roof Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
