Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

200 International Drive

200 International Drive · (321) 453-7224
Location

200 International Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 911 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
tennis court
Banana River views! Canaveral Bay second floor unit with views of the Banana River! Two bedroom two bath split plan. Community amenities include community pool, clubhouse area, tennis court, hot tub and kayak/bike storage area. New vinyl plank throughout interior. Updated light fixtures. New stainless steel appliances. Range hood is on order and will be installed shortly. Unit is partially furnished. Tenant can have all furniture in unit or furniture can be removed. Washer and dryer in unit. Owner will consider one small dog under 30lbs. Cannot be over 30lbs and no multiple pets due to condo association rules. No cats. $300 pet deposit. Water, sewer, trash, pool service, lawn service and condo fees included in the rent. Unit is move in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 International Drive have any available units?
200 International Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 International Drive have?
Some of 200 International Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 International Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 International Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 International Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 International Drive is pet friendly.
Does 200 International Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 International Drive offers parking.
Does 200 International Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 International Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 International Drive have a pool?
Yes, 200 International Drive has a pool.
Does 200 International Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 International Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 International Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 International Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 International Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 International Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
