200 International Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bike storage hot tub tennis court

Banana River views! Canaveral Bay second floor unit with views of the Banana River! Two bedroom two bath split plan. Community amenities include community pool, clubhouse area, tennis court, hot tub and kayak/bike storage area. New vinyl plank throughout interior. Updated light fixtures. New stainless steel appliances. Range hood is on order and will be installed shortly. Unit is partially furnished. Tenant can have all furniture in unit or furniture can be removed. Washer and dryer in unit. Owner will consider one small dog under 30lbs. Cannot be over 30lbs and no multiple pets due to condo association rules. No cats. $300 pet deposit. Water, sewer, trash, pool service, lawn service and condo fees included in the rent. Unit is move in ready!!