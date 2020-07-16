All apartments in Callaway
338 Michele Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:11 PM

338 Michele Drive

338 Michele Drive · (850) 785-1581
Location

338 Michele Drive, Callaway, FL 32404
Forest Walk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Home is located on a Cul-de-Sac. Located close to schools, Tyndall AFB, and shopping. The home features open living area, formal dining room, large kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Room, The Family room has high ceilings and a ***gas*** fireplace and a door leading to a tiled outdoor living space. The split bedroom plan offers the master suite privacy and the master bath includes a separate shower and whirlpool tub. There is a patio facing the fenced backyard.*1/2 off security deposit for active military** Lawn and pest service are included*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Michele Drive have any available units?
338 Michele Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 338 Michele Drive currently offering any rent specials?
338 Michele Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Michele Drive pet-friendly?
No, 338 Michele Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Callaway.
Does 338 Michele Drive offer parking?
No, 338 Michele Drive does not offer parking.
Does 338 Michele Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Michele Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Michele Drive have a pool?
Yes, 338 Michele Drive has a pool.
Does 338 Michele Drive have accessible units?
No, 338 Michele Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Michele Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Michele Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Michele Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Michele Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
