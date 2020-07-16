338 Michele Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Home is located on a Cul-de-Sac. Located close to schools, Tyndall AFB, and shopping. The home features open living area, formal dining room, large kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Room, The Family room has high ceilings and a ***gas*** fireplace and a door leading to a tiled outdoor living space. The split bedroom plan offers the master suite privacy and the master bath includes a separate shower and whirlpool tub. There is a patio facing the fenced backyard.*1/2 off security deposit for active military** Lawn and pest service are included*