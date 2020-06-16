All apartments in Callaway
Find more places like 168 N Comet Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Callaway, FL
/
168 N Comet Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

168 N Comet Avenue

168 North Comet Avenue · (850) 814-4080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Callaway
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

168 North Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL 32404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
20 unit apartment complex extensively renovated. Buildings A and B will be ready June 17, total of 8 units. 2BR/1BA, upstairs units are $925, downstairs units are $950. New appliances, new cabinets, new counter tops and LVT (Luxury Vinyl Plank) flooring. Rent includes garbage, tenant responsible for all other utilities.Buildings C,D and E will be ready approximately July 15. These units are 2BR/2BA. upstairs will be $1025 and downstairs will be $1050.Exterior of buildings to be painted beginning June 20.Absolutely NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 N Comet Avenue have any available units?
168 N Comet Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 168 N Comet Avenue have?
Some of 168 N Comet Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 N Comet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
168 N Comet Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 N Comet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 168 N Comet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Callaway.
Does 168 N Comet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 168 N Comet Avenue does offer parking.
Does 168 N Comet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 N Comet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 N Comet Avenue have a pool?
No, 168 N Comet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 168 N Comet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 168 N Comet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 168 N Comet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 N Comet Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 N Comet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 N Comet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 168 N Comet Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr
Callaway, FL 32404

Similar Pages

Callaway 2 BedroomsCallaway 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Callaway Apartments with ParkingCallaway Dog Friendly Apartments
Callaway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLLaguna Beach, FL
Parker, FLMarianna, FLSpringfield, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLCedar Grove, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity