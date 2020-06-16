168 N Comet Avenue

Amenities

20 unit apartment complex extensively renovated. Buildings A and B will be ready June 17, total of 8 units. 2BR/1BA, upstairs units are $925, downstairs units are $950. New appliances, new cabinets, new counter tops and LVT (Luxury Vinyl Plank) flooring. Rent includes garbage, tenant responsible for all other utilities.Buildings C,D and E will be ready approximately July 15. These units are 2BR/2BA. upstairs will be $1025 and downstairs will be $1050.Exterior of buildings to be painted beginning June 20.Absolutely NO PETS.